PVR cinemas to hold live screening of Coldplay's Argentina concert on Oct 29

The multiplex chain announced on Monday that a live screening of the British rock band's Argentina concert will be held in PVR theatres. 

Published: 26th September 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Martin

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (File photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A live screening of British rock band Coldplay's Argentina concert will be held in PVR theatres, the multiplex chain announced on Monday.

The performance, part of Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour', will be showcased on October 29, PVR Pictures said in a press release.

Coldplay -- comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion -- will regale the concertgoers at the River Plate stadium in the Argentina capital Buenos Aires.

The epic event will be helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale.

Coldplay had announced the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' in October 2021 in support of their ninth studio album 'Music of the Spheres'.

The tour started on March 18 this year with the band's first ever show in Costa Rica before travelling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, and their native UK.

It was recently extended into 2023, with Coldplay announcing more shows across Europe and the UK.

