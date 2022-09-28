All things ghazal

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas will be in Hyderabad for his live concert Jazbaa – Dilon ko dilon se jodne ka this weekend. CE speaks with the artist about his four decade-long journey, love for music and his upcoming YouTube channel

The musical connection between Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas and Hyderabad can be traced back to four decades, when the ghazal maestro began his journey. The City of Nizams is all set to host this iconic voice behind Chitthi Ayee Hai, Jeeye to Jeeye Kaise, Chhupana Bhi Nhi Aata and Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera on September 30 at Shilpakala Vedika, and this time for a noble cause.

In a conversation with CE ahead of the concert, the Padma Shri awardee opens up about what is bringing him back to Hyderabad, why commercial music is following a trend and his upcoming YouTube channel.

Your connection with Hyderabad is more than 40 years old. What brings you back this time?

I came to Hyderabad last year to perform at Hunar Haat. I am looking forward to performing this time too. I will be performing a few of my hit songs and ghazals along with new songs. I make it a point every time wherever I perform live, I have a new song for the audience. Few weeks back I launched my new album Forever Mirza Ghalib when I was performing at Sydney Opera House. I will be singing a few tracks from it too.

Your journey of 40 years in the music industry has a lot of tales to tell. Tell us about it.

It has been an amazing journey. I have no complaints from life. From the first album I had released until now, you will find no similarity in the songs. I always want to do different things and in turn it helps me to be more creative. The way people have accepted me over the years is great.

In the time of dance music ruling the roost on every music chart, where do you think ghazals stand now?

I agree that nowadays people tend to listen to dance and commercial music more, ghazal has its patrons too. All of my shows were sold out wherever I performed. Music has taken a different turn now. It doesn’t have content or subject, the serious approach is missing as well. People want to listen to more beat and rhythm oriented music and all the other kinds of music have taken a back seat.

How has the music-scape of the city evolved over these years?

When I first came to Hyderabad in 1979, it had its culture and tradition. Even now, much to my happiness the city has still kept the tehzeeb intact. Audiences of Hyderabad are well-versed and it is always a pleasure to perform in the city.

You haven’t sung in Bollywood movies for quite a few years now. When can we see you doing playback singing again?

Bollywood music is following a trend now — dance music or beat music. I do mostly raga-based songs. Having said that, I still believe that the ball is in the producer and music director’s court. I wish they now focus on songs sung by singers who have given hundreds of hits.

What’s next?

I am on the verge of launching my music channel. I need to follow the current trend of being online with my kind of music. The channel will have ghazal, sufi and qawwali sung by upcoming and established singers.

