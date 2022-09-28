Home Entertainment

KFPA imposes temporary ban on Sreenath Bhasi

According to the police, the samples of his blood, nail, and hair will be sent to the regional chemical laboratory.

Actor Sreenath Bhasi comes out of the Maradu police station in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has decided to impose a temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi who was arrested by the police for verbally abusing an online media reporter. The association decided to impose the temporary ban after the actor  accepted his mistake and apologised to the reporter. Announcing the decision of KFPA, president M Renjith said the decision was taken after hearing the versions of both the actor and the woman reporter. The reporter had submitted a complaint to the association.

“As per the decision, the actor will be banned from acting in new movies for a short period. We took the decision after hearing the versions of the reporter and the actor. Sreenath himself admitted to the mistake before the association and also apologised to the reporter,” Renjith told media persons in Kochi on Tuesday. Producer Anto Joseph was also present on the occasion.

However, Sreenath will be allowed to complete the projects for which he has already signed agreements. “We don’t want to put the producers in trouble. We will allow the actor to complete the projects that he has committed. The association will decide the duration of the ban later,” said Ranjith. Meanwhile, the association also received a complaint that the actor had collected a huge amount above the mutually agreed remuneration for a movie.

POLICE TAKE ACTOR’S BLOOD SAMPLES FOR DRUG TEST
KOCHI: Actor Sreenath Bhasi, against whom a case was registered for verbally abusing a female reporter while promoting his film, Chattambi, appears to be in further trouble as the police have decided to start a probe to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the alleged incident. According to the police, the samples of his blood, nail, and hair will be sent to the regional chemical laboratory.

“We have already collected the samples and they will be handed over to the Regional Chemical Laboratory, Kakkanad, through a court. We need to wait for a week to get the test results,” said a police officer. It is learnt that the behaviour pattern of the actor forced the police to go for such a test. “His behavioural pattern raised some doubts. The woman who filed the complaint didn’t mention any drug-related complaints against the actor. We need to find out why he behaved in such a manner,” the officer added.

