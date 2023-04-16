Home Entertainment

Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta wins Femina Miss India World 2023

The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 will air on Colors on May 14 at 10 am.

Published: 16th April 2023 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Nandini Gupta

Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 and will represent the country at the Miss World contest.

Nandini, 19, who hails from Kota, was crowned the winner at the Grand Finale event on Saturday night in Imphal, Manipur Delhi's Sherya Poonja was declared Femina Miss India 2023 - 1st Runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang emerged as the 2nd Runner-up.

The star-studded evening saw performances by the former winners of the pageant, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav - dressed in exquisite and finely crafted lehengas.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also performed at the 59th edition of the event, hosted by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker.

The event featured multiple rounds of fashion sequences featuring the 30-state winners in a collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes.

The winners were selected by the panel featuring Femina Miss India Universe 2002 & mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director & writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and fashion designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura.

Former Manipur state winners, Soibam Kanchan, Urmila Shagolsem, Maria Chanu Pangambam, and Angobi Chanu Loukrakpam were also present at the ceremony.

The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 will air on Colors on May 14 at 10 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandini Gupta Femina Miss India World 2023
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp