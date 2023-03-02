Home Entertainment

SRK's wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble as FIR registered against her over property issue

The FIR, which has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 409 (criminal breach of trust), was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow.

Published: 02nd March 2023 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Gauri Khan, a well-known interior designer and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, has found herself in legal trouble as an FIR has been registered against her, here.

The FIR, which has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 409 (criminal breach of trust), was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow.

The managing director of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, the director, Mahesh Tulsiyani, and the brand ambassador, Gauri Khan, have all been named in the FIR.

They have been accused of not delivering a flat to a buyer even after receiving payment of approximately Rs 86 lakhs.

Kirat Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, has filed the complaint, claiming that he had paid the entire amount for the flat, but had not been handed over possession. The flat in question is located in the Tulsiani Golf View project in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow.

The buyer alleges that Gauri Khan's promotion of the project influenced his decision to buy the flat. She's considered among one of the best interior designers in Bollywood and has decorated the houses of many celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

This FIR against Gauri comes at a time when her husband Shah Rukh has been basking in the success of his recent blockbuster 'Pathaan'. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed movie breached the Rs 500 crore net in Hindi within a month of its release and has crossed the Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gauri Khan FIR property issue
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp