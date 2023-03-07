Elon Musk documentary in the works with Alex Gibney attached to direct

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is directing a documentary on Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, Jigsaw Productions is backing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Gibney is known for making hard-hitting documentaries such as "Taxi to the Dark Side", for which he won the Academy Award, "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room", "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief" and "Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine".

"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!" the documentary filmmaker said.

Double Agent is also financing the project.

