Prime Video debuts 'Citadel' trailer, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Video on Monday debuted the trailer for its ambitious spy-thriller series "Citadel", starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

In the roughly 2.16-minute-long trailer shared by the streamer is high on action with Chopra Jonas and Madden's characters thrown into some precarious situations as they deal with remembering who they were in the past.

The series, also starring Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28 with one episode rolling out every week through May 26.

What makes "Citadel" unique is that the show and its subsequent off-shoots traverse the globe with interconnected stories.

Each "Citadel" series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise.

Production is already underway on its Italian and India chapters, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, respectively.

Produced by the Russo Brothers' (filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo) AGBO and showrunner David Weil, "Citadel" will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

At a recent global press conference, also attended by PTI, Joe Russo described "Citadel" as a unique television event.

"The concept was an idea that Jen Salke (Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke) presented to us a few years ago. The notion of telling a story that could be interwoven throughout the world. It would have a flagship show and then regional shows, written, produced and directed by regional talent that could interweave with the flagship show," the "Avengers: Endgame" filmmaker said.

His brother Anthony Russo said Salke's idea was "ambitious, wide-ranging and so global in its nature".

"As storytellers, we really love the engagement of the global film community. So, it's an incredible opportunity. We went to work trying to find the right story that could sort of fulfil that ambition and we've had amazing collaborators in order to find that."

In the show, Madden and Chopra Jonas play Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. They are part of the independent global spy agency Citadel, which is tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people.

But Citadel was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, the two elite agents had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.

They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason and Nadia reunite and embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Chopra Jonas promised high-intensity action sequences in the show.

While shooting for the series, the Indian actor said she got a cut around her eyebrows.

"Well, I have a scar on my forehead on my eyebrow that you see. That's courtesy Citadel. I don't even cover it anymore," she said.

Madden said he was excited to see that action pieces were infused with "heart, drama and storytelling".

"We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them," added the "Game of Thrones" star.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Weil said: "I think this show allows the viewer to sort of step into the world of Citadel and feel like they, too, are an agent within it, a spy within it."Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio.

Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers for the global drama. Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall and others also star in the series.

