Social Media makes everyone an actor in their own lives: Dibakar Banerjee

The stalling of a film, how did it affect you?

It’s like, imagine somebody gags you and says from now onwards you are not allowed to speak. Since 2014, I have been warning everybody, asking them to raise a voice against whatever is happening. It is a tragedy and I am being proven right.

I remember the first film in LSD and how scathing it was in its comment on honour killing. In the current environment, do you think LSD 2 can be that political?

I have no idea what it can be. I have actually forgotten 'LSD' and made the sequel as a fresh film. I can say that this film is kind of its own beast, maybe a little more dangerous than its predecessor.

From the trailer of LSD 2, it seems like you are going to address the politics of gender, sexuality, and patriarchy. What made you go for these themes?

I think the biggest political force on the planet today is ‘threatened patriarchy’. This has intrigued me for a long time. In cinema, we are seeing the rise of some tropes: the worship of the dictatorial father figure, the omnipotent superhero or the extremely rich and violent man who will save society and the common man. All of these things are happening because men are vulnerable and threatened and are using the levers of power to push back. We are living amidst the last scream of the scared male.

And why do you think men are threatened?

Because they have been enjoying unquestioned privileges for the last 6000 to 7000 years. All the organized religions in the world have catered to them. Now, after the labour movement and the feminist movement, it’s time for the feudal male to feel afraid. Their thousand-year-old habits are being questioned by centuries-old movements. It’s new for them.

What is your take on social media?

I think it has created pressure to always live a narrative. Having a tool like social media does two things. Firstly, it makes you perform all the time. You become an actor in your own life. The second thing is, you start escaping your real life and keep running towards your virtual life because that gives instant gratification. I have seen videos of influencers waking up in the morning, brushing their teeth and getting ready. Their lives are just narratives, being dished out for their audiences to consume.