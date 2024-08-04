Adil Hussain explores nuance in 'Ulajh' with Jahnvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain says he is drawn towards scripts rich in complexity and nuance, something which his latest release Ulajh offered to him.

Starring Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead, Ulajh is a patriotic thriller set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Directed by Sudhanshu Saria of Loev fame, the film released on Friday.

"I crave complexity, nuance, subtle aspects in the storytelling and writing. I understand my life becomes extremely difficult while executing it, but that's where the fun part is," Hussain told PTI in an interview. "During the shooting of 'Ulajh,' he (Saria) tried his best and succeeded most of the time in helping the actor bring out the complexities of human nature, which is endearing for me, and I'm a sucker for it. I don't like to play a binary character," said the actor, known for films such as "Life of Pi," "English Vinglish," "Mukti Bhawan," and "What Will People Say."

In Ulajh, Hussain plays the father of Kapoor's character, who is a young IFS officer and a representative of India at the United Nations. Calling the movie an "engaging" watch, the actor said it is a "truth hunter's story."

"I thought it (film) was a thrilling story of a world I've been interested in and read about since my childhood about detectives. It's a truth hunter's story. My profession as an actor is about hunting the truth of the moment. Also, it was (an exploration of a) complex, interpersonal relationship in the diplomatic world with so many interests clashing, like personal interest, the interest of the country and a few people. Then, the reputation is also at stake. All these things were woven extremely well in the story," he added.

In 2012, Hussain played Sridevi's on-screen husband in the critically and commercially acclaimed "English Vinglish." Twelve years later, he worked with her daughter in "Ulajh." The 60-year-old recalled having a brief conversation with Kapoor on the sets of "English Vinglish."