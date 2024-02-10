‘Didn’t Want to Cast a Known Pair’: Sriram Raghavan

How did you convince yourself to turn 'Merry Christmas', an adaptation of a French crime novel, into a love story?

The plan was to make it a 90-minute racy thriller without an interval. But as we began to flesh it out, the characters took a life of their own. That is when the focus shifted from a plot-centric story to a character-centric story. So, convincing myself to make this story into a film wasn’t tough. It took me a couple of years to get the movie rights, though.

Was the retro setting used because some of the key pieces of the plot wouldn’t have fit into a 2020 scenario?

The reason largely was to evoke nostalgia, and because things like mobile phones, CCTV are impediments to stories like these. The story wouldn’t have worked.

Was 'Pinocchio' a metaphor for ‘Don’t poke your nose in others’ business’? Was the caged birdie toy a metaphor for prison? And, some people seem to extrapolate the birdie to be a tribute to Alfred Hitchcock’s Birds.

You are right about the birdie, and since the translated book story was titled Bird in a Cage, it made complete sense to me. Pinocchio was about the nose growing longer with lies and deceptions. But, the birdie toy had no connection with Birds. What I enjoy though is that in these kinds of movies people let their imagination run wild. I also read that some people felt Maria was a ghost.

In Merry Christmas, the first one hour moved in almost real time. Please share some insight into the risk you took in creating a deliberate narrative?

In the initial draft, she brings him home, offers him a drink, puts her child to bed, changes her gown and they go to a disco where they dance away and come back home. But I felt that this was too rushed. Also, Katrina (Kaif) dancing in a discotheque would make it an item number, and there would be nothing new in that.

Later, I had this alternate idea of Albert and Maria coming home and spending 15 minutes, and that it would be great if it could be in real time. If we observe the time on the clock, it moves in real time. That gave us the scope to let the two talk about themselves. And yes, while writing this narrative that you finally saw, we kept getting reminded about the audience’s attention span. But, the risk had to be taken.