The real deal with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi has come into his own. After nearly a decade-long career—he debuted with TV sitcom Life Sahi Hai in 2016—he has finally established himself as a lead actor with his recent film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Until this, Chaturvedi’s performances, although noteworthy, got overshadowed by the star power of co-actors who were bigger names. In Gully Boy (2019), which was his breakthrough role, Ranveer Singh took the limelight, in Gehraiyaan (2022), it was Deepika Padukone, Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) had Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, Phone Bhoot (2022) had Katrina Kaif.

With Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he has arrived. Starring alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, he plays a struggling standup comic in the bittersweet Netflix drama, which captures life in the times of social media, and the subsequent influencer culture.

One of the impacts the film had on the 29-year-old actor is “less usage of social media”. “I anyway didn’t use it much, but after the film, I have reduced it even further. I am more of a sit down, have chai, chill, talk kind of person. I like real people,” he says.