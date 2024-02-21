Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

MUMBAI: Actor Triptii Dimri, best known for "Qala", "Bulbbul" and "Animal" has boarded the cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", the makers announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming horror comedy, is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, and is directed by Anees Bazmee.

In a social media post, the production house, T-Series shared the news regarding the casting of Dimri on their official Instagram account.

"Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhushanKumar #Diwali2024," the post read.