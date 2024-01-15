'Mankhurd': Tales from a hidden world

Praveen always wanted to become an independent filmmaker. “I couldn’t jump into the industry right away due to family commitments, but I was working on short films on the side. There is a sense of freedom and independence associated with the creative process here. I don’t think Mankhurd would have happened had I pitched it to a producer from the industry,” he says. Praveen started his process by making his short film Nightingales in the Cocoon (2023) at the Jio MAMI Film Festival, where it won the Gold award. “We needed funds for the post-production work of Mankhurd and this award helped us finish the film,” he explains.