Illaiyaraaja's daughter and national award-winning singer Bhavatharini passes away at 47

National award-winning singer Bhavatharini, daughter of music maestro Illaiyaraaja, has passed away at the relatively young age of 47.

She was ill and reportedly in Sri Lanka when she passed away.

Bhavatharini made her singing debut in the Prabhudeva-starrer Raasaiyya in 1995, rendering the chartbuster Masthana Masthana composed by her father.

It was the rendition of Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu under Ilaiyaraaja's music direction in the film Bharathi (released in 2000) that won her the national award in 2001.

Among Bhavatharini's notable vocal renditions include — Ennai Thalatta Varuvala from Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997), Thendral Varum from Friends (2001), Oliyile Therivadhu Devadhaya from Azhagi (2002), Kaatril Varum Geethame from Oru Naal Oru Kanavu (2005), Thaaliyae Thevaiyilla from Thaamirabharani (2007), Gumm Summ Gumm from Paa (2009) and Athadi Athadi from Anegan (2014).