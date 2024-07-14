Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Kardashians attend Anant-Radhika's 'Blessing Ceremony'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were among the high-profile guests who attended the blessing ceremony of newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday.

The event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, was part of the months-long celebrations marking the lavish wedding of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika. The couple tied the knot on Friday.

Amitabh Bachchan arrived on the green carpet dressed in a colorful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, accompanied by his granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the event with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, posing for photographers.

Shah Rukh Khan graced the green carpet with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber. Salman Khan made a solo entry in a dapper blue suit.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom-made stylized and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani, while Khloe Kardashian donned a custom-made rani pink lehenga choli created by Manish Malhotra. Both shared reels on their Instagram Stories, admiring their outfits and "insane" diamond jewelry.

The guest list also included actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar with his best friend and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, Madhuri Dixit Nene with her husband Sriram Nene, and Rajinikanth with his wife Latha.

Other notable attendees were Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Atlee and Krishna Priya, Suniel Shetty with his wife Mana Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Paharia, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry, and Ananya Panday.

Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor appeared in a colorful bandhgala suit and a black saree, respectively.

The celebrations will continue with a grand reception on Sunday.