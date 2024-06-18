‘Lakshya’ back in theatres: Hrithik Roshan starrer to re-release to mark 20th anniversary

NEW DELHI: "Lakshya", a coming-of-age film starring Hrithik Roshan, is set to be re-released in theatres on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the Hindi movie is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It revolves around an aimless young man, Karan Shergill, played by Hrithik, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

While the film was originally released on June 18, 2004, "Lakshya" will again hit the screens this Friday, June 21. Both Hrithik and Farhan shared the re-release announcement of the film on X.

"Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June," read the caption alongside the trailer of the movie.