‘Lakshya’ back in theatres: Hrithik Roshan starrer to re-release to mark 20th anniversary

The director of the film along with Hrithik Roshan shared the announcement on microblogging platform X alongside the trailer of the movie.
A still from the 2004 coming-of-age film 'Lakshya' starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead.
A still from the 2004 coming-of-age film 'Lakshya' starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead.
PTI

NEW DELHI: "Lakshya", a coming-of-age film starring Hrithik Roshan, is set to be re-released in theatres on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the Hindi movie is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It revolves around an aimless young man, Karan Shergill, played by Hrithik, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

While the film was originally released on June 18, 2004, "Lakshya" will again hit the screens this Friday, June 21. Both Hrithik and Farhan shared the re-release announcement of the film on X.

"Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June," read the caption alongside the trailer of the movie.

Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, "Lakshya" also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta. The film's soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, continues to be popular among listeners.

Boman Irani, Anjula Bedi, Lillete Dubey, M.K. Raina, Kushal Punjabi, and Om Puri also rounded out the cast.

