Rana Daggubati begins filming for Rajinikanth’s 'Vettaiyan'

On Monday, actor Rana Daggubati joined the shoot of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. The film marks the duo’s first collaboration together. Directed by Jai Bhim-fame TJ Gnanavel, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, which is backed by Lyca Productions.

Rana was last seen in a cameo role in the Telugu film, Spy (2023). Last year, the Baahubali actor had also announced starring in a mythological drama as Hiranyakashyap. He will also be co-producing Lords of the Deccan, a Telugu historical action-drama series, with Sony LIV.

Rana’s Spirit Media is also collaborating with Dulquer Salmaan for Kaantha, a pan India film directed by The Hunt for Veerappan-fame Selvamani Selvaraj.