Oppenheimer, Poor Things win big at the Oscars

At the 96th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer swept seven out of the 13 nominations, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Nolan and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. The film also bagged the Best Film award. Yorgo Lanthimmos’ Poor Things followed the list with four wins out of the 11 nominations, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

It is to be noted that Cillian, Nolan and Downey Jr bagged their first Oscars with Oppenheimer. While his titular role as J. Robert Oppenheimer brought Cillian his first nomination and the first Oscar, Nolan has been nominated eight times in various categories, including two for Best Director. Downey Jr has also been nominated twice before.

Stone won her second Best Actress Oscar for her role in Poor Things seven years after winning in the same category for La La Land.