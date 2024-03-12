Entertainment

Oppenheimer, Poor Things win big at the Oscars

Express News Service

At the 96th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer swept seven out of the 13 nominations, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Nolan and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. The film also bagged the Best Film award. Yorgo Lanthimmos’ Poor Things followed the list with four wins out of the 11 nominations, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

It is to be noted that Cillian, Nolan and Downey Jr bagged their first Oscars with Oppenheimer. While his titular role as J. Robert Oppenheimer brought Cillian his first nomination and the first Oscar, Nolan has been nominated eight times in various categories, including two for Best Director. Downey Jr has also been nominated twice before.

Stone won her second Best Actress Oscar for her role in Poor Things seven years after winning in the same category for La La Land.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress: Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor:

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Best Film Editing: Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One

Best Costume Design: Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things

Best Production Design: Poor Things

Best Sound: The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For” — Barbie

Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop

Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

