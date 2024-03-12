Oppenheimer, Poor Things win big at the Oscars

At the 96th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer swept seven out of the 13 nominations, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Nolan and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. The film also bagged the Best Film award. Yorgo Lanthimmos’ Poor Things followed the list with four wins out of the 11 nominations, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.
It is to be noted that Cillian, Nolan and Downey Jr bagged their first Oscars with Oppenheimer. While his titular role as J. Robert Oppenheimer brought Cillian his first nomination and the first Oscar, Nolan has been nominated eight times in various categories, including two for Best Director. Downey Jr has also been nominated twice before.
Stone won her second Best Actress Oscar for her role in Poor Things seven years after winning in the same category for La La Land.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Picture: Oppenheimer
Best Director: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Best Actor: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Best Actress: Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Supporting Actor:
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
Best Film Editing: Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)
Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction
Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One
Best Costume Design: Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things
Best Production Design: Poor Things
Best Sound: The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song
“What Was I Made For” — Barbie
Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Best Live-Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Documentary Short Film
The Last Repair Shop
Best Documentary Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol
Best International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron