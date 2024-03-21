Prime Video announces 2024 India slate

Bandwaale (Hindi)

Shalini Pandey will make her OTT debut with the series Bandwale. She plays Mariam, a young poetess, who finds herself trapped in a sleepy town where every young girl’s future lies in wedlock. The series has been created by Ankur Tiwari and Kirkire. It is directed by Akshat Verma and Tiwari. The show also stars Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Anupama Kumar.

Daring Partners (Hindi)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty play two best-friends who embark on a journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. Created by Nishant Nayak, Mithun Gangopadhyay, the series has been directed by Archit Kumar and written by Nandini Gupta and Aarsh Vora along with Gangopadhyay. It is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Gulkanda Tales (Hindi)

Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu and Patralekhaa will star in a period comedy, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K. The show is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and written by Mitesh Shah, Raj and DK, and Barve.

In Transit (Hindi)

Directed by Ayesha Dood and backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, In Transit is a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity, and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way.

The Rana Connection (Telugu)

Actor Rana Daggubatti will be hosting his own talk show featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema.

Gangs Kuruthi Punal (Tamil)

In this fictional period action drama, a tale of revenge fuels a bloody power struggle within the first organized gang of a port city.

The show stars Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, and Easwari Rao. It is directed by Noah.

Subedaar (Hindi)

Anil Kapoor stars in an action drama, where he plays Subedaar Arjun Singh, who is grappling with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni.

Be Happy (Hindi)

Abhishek Bachchan will star in the upcoming feel-good film by Remo D’Souza. The film’s official description reads: “A poignant tale that unfolds the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show.” The film will also star Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever.

The Mehta Boys (Hindi)

Boman Irani directs a film about a father and son, at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. It stars Irani along with Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary.

Uppu Kappu Rambu (Telugu)

In this satirical comedy, a fictional village faces an extraordinary crisis as the cemetery runs out of space. Uproarious chaos ensues as the community rallies together, finding inventive solutions to overcome this unusual predicament. The film has been directed by Ani I V Sasi and stars Suhas Pagolu and Keerthy Suresh.

Apart from these, this year will also see returning seasons of Sudip Sharma’s acclaimed series Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Bandish Bandits, Panchayat and the Tamil thriller Suzhal- The Vortex.