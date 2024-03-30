Surbhi Chandna unveils her rendition of Kaifi Khalil's track 'Kahani Suno'

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma, has launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song 'Kahani Suno' on Saturday. The couple's dreamy varmala video, featuring Surbhi walking down the aisle to the tune of Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno', went viral on the internet.

Now, the 'Naagin 5' actress has collaborated with Naman Pareek to sing a rendition of the song, with music composed by Yash Tiwari. The music video, spanning two minutes and 35 seconds, opens with glimpses of fan messages praising Surbhi's bridal entry as "most beautiful" and "straight out of a fairy tale wedding."

The video invites viewers to "Walk the aisle again with the sensational wedding track of the season" and features behind-the-scenes footage of the lovebirds in the recording studio. Surbhi and Karan star in the music video, with the 'Ishqbaaaz' actress singing the opening lines, "Mere maathe pe bindiya, meri aankhon mein kajal, hai tamanna yahin hame tum khud sajao, mujhe aaj apni dulhan banao" (A bindiya on my forehead, kajal in my eyes, it's my desire that you adorn me yourself, make me your bride today).

The visuals offer a sneak peek into the couple's haldi and mehendi ceremonies, as well as their dreamy wedding photoshoots in stunning outfits. Surbhi shared the music video announcement on Instagram, writing, "Adhoora joh tha, woh mukammal hua... 'Kahani Suno Rendition' official music video out now" (What was incomplete, is now complete).

Released on the Feel Good Originals YouTube channel, the song has received positive reactions from fans, with comments like "hayyye her voice" and "loved it sooo much."

Surbhi and Karan, who have been together for over 13 years, exchanged vows on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actress was last seen in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.