Paul Auster, author of 'New York Trilogy', dies

Paul Auster, the prolific American novelist behind the acclaimed 'New York Trilogy', has passed away. He was 77.

The update about Auster's demise was confirmed by his wife and fellow author, Siri Hustvedt, who said that Auster died on Tuesday at their home in Brooklyn. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

In a statement, Siri said, "The long, rich, often funny, intimate dialogue we had for decades is over but Paul continues to speak, and he continues to tell stories in books that have been translated into over forty languages and are very much alive in me and in the readers who have loved his tales all over the world."

Last year, Siri revealed that he had cancer. Sharing the news on Instagram, she said he had been diagnosed in December 2022, that he was receiving treatment and that she was living in "Cancerland."