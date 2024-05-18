Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance

The actor had a cast on her right hand that she has been wearing for an unspecified injury.

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya debuted at the 2024 edition on Thursday with a gown by Falguni Shane Peacock, who are also attending the film gala.

The actor struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents while walking the red carpet.

She was attending the premiere of Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola's latest movie "Megalopolis", starring Adam Driver.