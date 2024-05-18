Sahara Group on Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga': An abusive and grossly condemnable act

NEW DELHI: Sahara Group has criticised the upcoming series titled "Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga", calling it an "abusive and grossly condemnable act" and said it is contemplating "suitable legal action" against the makers.

The series, dubbed as a "dust-to-diamonds story of maverick businessman Subrata Roy", is the third chapter of filmmaker Hansal Mehta's smash hit series Scam for streaming service Sony LIV after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

The latest instalment was announced by the director on Thursday.

In a statement, Sahara India said the "aggrieved members" are seeking advice to take "suitable legal action against the producer, director and all those who are involved" in the making of the show.

"An abusive and grossly condemnable act has been demonstrated by the makers of 'Scam' to achieve cheap and wide publicity, by announcing to unveil, 'Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga'.

"Sahara India Pariwar condemns such acts of all the individuals and parties involved and shall resist to their offending behaviour.

In this regard, the aggrieved members are seeking advice to take suitable legal action against the producer, director and all those who are involved in making the illegal portrayal," the statement said.