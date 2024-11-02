Light & Elegant

Deepavali is upon us and finally, we have the chance to dress up in our festive best and celebrate with our loved ones. This year, Bengalureans are channelling an air of subtle sophistication and youthfulness with muted colours, simple silhouettes and fresh makeup looks.
Subtly stylish
Loud colours and dramatic silhouettes are on their way out this year, with monochromatic or muted colours with metallic accents being the go-to. “Everything is very elegant and simple this year. Say, kurta and pants in one single colour,” says Jaya Kumari, a city-based personal stylist. Dramatic earrings have become the star of the evening, “Outfits are simple but earpieces are very blingy. Layered chandbalis and jhumkas as well as long dangling earrings are very popular,” Kumari says.
Subtle colours and silhouettes rule the roost when it comes to sarees too. The cream-coloured ‘Kerala saree’, traditionally worn on Onam has grown beyond the festival, with many young people preferring its simple elegance. “People in their 20s are wearing sarees but doing it in their own way. They like cotton and chiffon in subtle colours with zari work because these materials are light, easy to drape, and show off their figure. It is pleasant to see because people are reusing and wearing what they have. They’re styling these traditional sarees with trendy sleeveless blouses,” says Leema Bernard Viji, an image consultant.
Jaya Kumari agrees, mentioning that low-key blouses are more popular now than the statement blouses that were popular last year. “Blouses have gone from having exaggerated puff sleeves and frills to simple silhouettes. V-necklines or square necklines with ethnic designs like Madhubani or Warli prints give a subtle look,” she says.
Young and fresh
No look is complete without hair and makeup. Young Bengalureans are going for subtle makeup looks with a touch of glamorous shimmer. “This season will be all about warm, berry lip shades. We are done with liners I think, so eyes are more nude with glitter and subtle kajal and mascara. Blush too will be very subtle and controlled like in the Korean glass skin trend. It’s a very dreamy, very youthful kind of look,” says makeup artist Rashida Pavthiwala.
Hairstyles are youthful and casual this year, with hair accessories adding a festive glint. “People are going for soft, effortless hairstyles like soft braids, half-ponytails and low buns with flowers. If you don’t want to tie up your hair, you can try loose curls that are braided up on the side. Hair accessories like little beads and flowers along with metallic accessories like brooches are also popular,” says Pavthiwala.
Gilded nails
Bengalureans are capturing the vibe of the festival of lights with gold-accented nails and traditional Indian motifs. “A lot of people are going for Deepavali ensembles that are very on trend so they’re looking for nails to complement that,” says nail technician, Maude Abraham. “Indian motifs like lotuses and peacocks are popular with gold foil work, metallic chrome detailing and rhinestone work. Normally the base is a solid colour with the nail art standing out and capturing the Deepavali vibe,” she adds.