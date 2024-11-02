Light & Elegant

Deepavali is upon us and finally, we have the chance to dress up in our festive best and celebrate with our loved ones. This year, Bengalureans are channelling an air of subtle sophistication and youthfulness with muted colours, simple silhouettes and fresh makeup looks.

Subtly stylish

Loud colours and dramatic silhouettes are on their way out this year, with monochromatic or muted colours with metallic accents being the go-to. “Everything is very elegant and simple this year. Say, kurta and pants in one single colour,” says Jaya Kumari, a city-based personal stylist. Dramatic earrings have become the star of the evening, “Outfits are simple but earpieces are very blingy. Layered chandbalis and jhumkas as well as long dangling earrings are very popular,” Kumari says.

Subtle colours and silhouettes rule the roost when it comes to sarees too. The cream-coloured ‘Kerala saree’, traditionally worn on Onam has grown beyond the festival, with many young people preferring its simple elegance. “People in their 20s are wearing sarees but doing it in their own way. They like cotton and chiffon in subtle colours with zari work because these materials are light, easy to drape, and show off their figure. It is pleasant to see because people are reusing and wearing what they have. They’re styling these traditional sarees with trendy sleeveless blouses,” says Leema Bernard Viji, an image consultant.

Jaya Kumari agrees, mentioning that low-key blouses are more popular now than the statement blouses that were popular last year. “Blouses have gone from having exaggerated puff sleeves and frills to simple silhouettes. V-necklines or square necklines with ethnic designs like Madhubani or Warli prints give a subtle look,” she says.