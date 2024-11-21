Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral

LONDON: The former members of One Direction reunited Wednesday for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined friends and family at the service for 31-year-old Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

A horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin to St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, 25 miles (40 kilometres) northwest of London. Undertakers carried the dark blue casket with silver handles, topped with white roses, into the 800-year-old church for the private service.

The funeral location was not made public in advance to prevent a large crowd from gathering, though dozens of local people and fans still gathered nearby.

“Growing up, I was a massive fan of One Direction, so I almost felt like a little piece of the child in me was gone," said 20-year-old Tara Lloyd, who works at the nearby Amersham Hospital.