'Maa Kaali' to be premiered at IFFI

PANAJI: 'Maa Kaali: The Erased History of Bengal' is set for its world premiere to be held at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film--an attempt to bring to light an erased 'truth' of Indian history--is also socio-politically relevant given the current turmoil in Bangladesh, said representatives of the production house, which had produced national award-winning super hit 'Karthikeya 2' in 2022.

Raima Sen and bureaucrats turned actor Abhishek Singh starrer and directed by Vijay Yelakanti, the film is Based on the pivotal events around 'Direct Action Day' in 1946.

"Maa Kaali aims to put forth the erased history of Bengal, revealing the bloody truth of the ruthless massacre in Calcutta and Naokhali in present day India and Bangladesh respectively," said the producers.

The movie will be premiered on November 26. The premiere will be attended by director Yelakanti, Producers at People Media Factory, who are also currently involved in marketing their film Pushpa 2, and actors Abhishek Singh, Raima Sen. Goa chief minister Pramod Swany is also expected to attend the screening.

On Sunday, Sawant met with the team of Maa Kaali during the meeting the director shared his enthusiasm of bringing the truth of Indian Erased history out.

"Maa Kaali is not ideally a mass entertainer but a mass thinker, a cinema that aims offer a lesson to not let history repeat itself. We are extremely glad and honoured that our vision aligns with the prestigious IFFI and they recognised the importance of the film," he said.

Speaking about the project, Singh said, “With the current scenario in Bangladesh we are taken back in time when the religious disturbances in Bengal began, a film like Maa Kaali is important today and IFFI is the right platform to showcase the film. We are humbled and encouraged by the support of IFFI and chief minister of Goa, can’t wait to show you all the film."

Since the film involves disturbing scenes depicting violence and communal atrocities, it also faced issues for clearance at the censor board earlier. However, after a tenacious fight, the makers of Maa Kaali have received the certification, and are expected to announce the release date soon.

Written and directed by Yelakanti, Maa Kaali is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and presented by makers of Karthikeya2 People Media Factory. The pan-Indian film shot in Hindi and will release in Bengali and Telugu as well in theatres in 2025