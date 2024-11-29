IFFI 2024: Vikrant Massey bags Personality of the Year, see all winners here

PANAJI: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended with a grand closing ceremony held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa on November 28.

The nine-day event showcased over 200 films from 75 countries, making it a global celebration of cinema.

The ceremony was attended by a jury comprising Ashutosh Gowariker as the Chairperson, along with Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Karlsen, Fran Borgia, and Jill Bilcock, who selected the winners across various categories.

Key Award Winners:

Personality of the Year:

Actor Vikrant Massey, best known for his role in '12th Fail', bagged the Personality of the Year award.

Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film:

Navjyot Bandivadekar won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film award for his Marathi film Gharat Ganpati.

ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal:

Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin's Crossing received the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. This award is given to films that promote peace, non-violence, and human rights.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award:

Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema.