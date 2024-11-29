IFFI 2024: Vikrant Massey bags Personality of the Year, see all winners here

PANAJI: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended with a grand closing ceremony held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa on November 28.
The nine-day event showcased over 200 films from 75 countries, making it a global celebration of cinema.
The ceremony was attended by a jury comprising Ashutosh Gowariker as the Chairperson, along with Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Karlsen, Fran Borgia, and Jill Bilcock, who selected the winners across various categories.
Key Award Winners:
Personality of the Year:
Actor Vikrant Massey, best known for his role in '12th Fail', bagged the Personality of the Year award.
Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film:
Navjyot Bandivadekar won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film award for his Marathi film Gharat Ganpati.
ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal:
Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin's Crossing received the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. This award is given to films that promote peace, non-violence, and human rights.
Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award:
Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema.
The other major award winners include
1. Golden Peacock (Best Film): Toxic (Lithuanian language)
2. Best Actress: Vesta Matuliyte and Iva Rupeikaite (Toxic)
3. Best Actor: Clement Faveau (Holy Cow)
4. Best Director: Bogdan Muresanu (The New Year That Never Came)
5. Special Jury Award: Louise Courvoisier (Holy Cow)
6. Special Mention (Best Actor Male): Adam Besa (Who Do I Belong To)
7. Best Web Series: Lampan (Marathi language)
8. Best Debut for Feature Film Director: Sarah Friedland (Familiar Touch)