Movies are male-oriented not just because of bankability: Actor Padmapriya

KOZHIKODE: Actor Padmapriya, a founding member of the Women in Collective Cinema (WCC), has said that the predominance of male-oriented films is not solely driven by market value.

Speaking at the third M R Narayana Kurup Memorial Lecture at Madappally Government College on Tuesday, she addressed the topic “Re-Telling the Tale Through the Frame of Equity and Justice.”

Padmapriya pointed out that in an industry where 90% of films fail financially, male actors cannot be solely viewed as bankable. She emphasised that deeply entrenched gender biases contribute to the underrepresentation of women in cinema, affecting both the narratives explored and the equity of roles in film production.

She highlighted that characters with agency, such as executives, military officers, lawyers, and gangsters, are predominantly male, while female characters are often depicted as beautiful young girls, heartbroken, or dancers.

Padmapriya also discussed the societal implications of women's voices in film, saying, “When a woman talks about issues, she becomes the issue.” She recounted a personal experience during the shooting of a Tamil film, where she was slapped by the director. When she spoke out about the incident, she faced repercussions, including losing promised projects.

She asserted that the subjugation of women is not confined to the film industry; it is a pervasive issue that must be addressed on all fronts. The event was presided over by college principal Shinu P M. Organising committee convenor Deepa A and faculty member Jithin Pola spoke.