1000 PVR INOX screens set to stream Public Service Awareness film on disability

NEW DELHI: In a first, 1000 PVR INOX screens are all set to start streaming Public Service Awareness (PSA) film on disability.
In this direction, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in partnership with PVR INOX, and Mphasis F1 Foundation launches India’s first public service awareness film on disability.
A movie titled "Inclusive Bharat, Viksit Bharat" will be screened to millions of viewers.
On Wednesday, the Public Service Awareness film was launched by Rajesh Agarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment giving a new momentum in this direction.
The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) along with its partners PVR INOX Limited, the largest and most premium film exhibitor in India, Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation (DMRC) and Mphasis F1 Foundation, all together also announced the launch of “Inclusive Bharat Viksit Bharat,” film which focuses on disability, addressing everyday's challenges faced by individuals living with disabilities. The film also attempts to instil a deeper understanding and compassion among audiences nationwide.
Notably,the first-of-its-kind film serves as a powerful catalyst for change, encouraging viewers to engage in meaningful discussions about disability rights and the importance of inclusion. Through compelling narratives and real-life stories, the film aims to create an emotional connection that inspires action and attempts to dispel the stereotypes around disability.
Rajesh Agarwal, secretary of the Department of Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) said, “Govt of India remains steadfast towards creating a society where every person with a disability can lead a dignified life".
Lauding this first-of-its-kind move, Agarwal further stated "This public service announcement is a critical tool in raising awareness about the barriers faced by persons with disabilities, and it highlights the urgent need for collective responsibility in ensuring accessibility and inclusion. We commend NCPEDP, Mphasis F1 Foundation and PVR Inox for their efforts in bringing this important message to the forefront and look forward to seeing its positive impact across the nation".
On the occasion, Deepa Menon, senior Vice-president, Corporate Communications and CSR, PVR Inox Limited also said “Cinema has always been a powerful storyteller, shaping perceptions and influencing social change, and now it’s amplifying the voices of millions of people with disabilities who have often been marginalized and left unheard".
Menon further said that the film aligns with our commitment to making cinema accessible to all through multiple initiatives such as sensory screenings and facilities for people with disabilities, ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to experience the magic of cinema.
"All in all, we are proud to be part of this vital initiative, and through our extensive network of theatres, we aim to amplify this essential message, inspiring audiences to embrace a more inclusive perspective", she remarked.
Deepa Nagraj, Global Head of Communications, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem, ESG, and CSR at Mphasis applauded the initiative and said, “At Mphasis F1 Foundation, we are committed to fostering an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive".
"This PSA is an important step toward raising awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and advocating for a more accessible and equitable environment. By bringing this message to theatres across the country, we aim to create mass awareness and promote collective action to build a more inclusive India",he said.
"As India strives to become Viksit by 2047, the idea of inclusivity and issues of disabled people should get mainstreamed. This film is a powerful step toward that change, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and the role it plays in fostering a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and contribute to a richer, more diversified society", said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP.
This one-of-a-kind film, also supported by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), draws attention to the invisible yet persistent challenges that people with disabilities face every day while painting a vivid picture of what a truly inclusive India could look like if we come together to break down these barriers.
From navigating public spaces to accessing opportunities, the film envisions a society where inclusion is at the heart of development.