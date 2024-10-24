1000 PVR INOX screens set to stream Public Service Awareness film on disability

On the occasion, Deepa Menon, senior Vice-president, Corporate Communications and CSR, PVR Inox Limited also said “Cinema has always been a powerful storyteller, shaping perceptions and influencing social change, and now it’s amplifying the voices of millions of people with disabilities who have often been marginalized and left unheard".

Menon further said that the film aligns with our commitment to making cinema accessible to all through multiple initiatives such as sensory screenings and facilities for people with disabilities, ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to experience the magic of cinema.

"All in all, we are proud to be part of this vital initiative, and through our extensive network of theatres, we aim to amplify this essential message, inspiring audiences to embrace a more inclusive perspective", she remarked.

Deepa Nagraj, Global Head of Communications, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem, ESG, and CSR at Mphasis applauded the initiative and said, “At Mphasis F1 Foundation, we are committed to fostering an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive".

"This PSA is an important step toward raising awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and advocating for a more accessible and equitable environment. By bringing this message to theatres across the country, we aim to create mass awareness and promote collective action to build a more inclusive India",he said.

"As India strives to become Viksit by 2047, the idea of inclusivity and issues of disabled people should get mainstreamed. This film is a powerful step toward that change, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and the role it plays in fostering a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and contribute to a richer, more diversified society", said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP.

This one-of-a-kind film, also supported by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), draws attention to the invisible yet persistent challenges that people with disabilities face every day while painting a vivid picture of what a truly inclusive India could look like if we come together to break down these barriers.

From navigating public spaces to accessing opportunities, the film envisions a society where inclusion is at the heart of development.