Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot in intimate temple wedding

The actors, who were engaged in March, tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, that is of significance to Aditi's family.
Aditi and Siddharth wore clothes and jewellery designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee.
NEW DELHI: Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on Monday got married in a low-key temple wedding in the presence of family.

The actors, who were engaged in March, tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, that is of significance to Aditi's family.

Aditi, 37, and Siddharth, 45, shared their first pictures as newlyweds in a joint Instagram post.

“‘You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…’ “To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu,” they wrote.

The couple wore clothes and jewellery designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

While Aditi wore a golden saree, Siddharth was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti.

The longtime couple had co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film "Maha Samudram".

Aditi was last seen in the Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" and Siddharth's recent big screen outing was "Indian 2".

