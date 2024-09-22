Coldplay announces third Mumbai show due to 'phenomenal demand'

According to reports, the server of BookMyShow website and app on Sunday crashed as it opened the sale for the British band's concerts scheduled for next year.

Soon, hashtags 'Coldplay', 'BookMyShow', and 'Crashed' started trending on X.

Coldplay had already announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Several fans shared screenshots of their frozen computer screens and smartphones with the app experiencing a lot of traffic.

According to BookMyShow, the sale for the tickets of the two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, was supposed to open at 12 noon.

Many said the tickets remained unavailable for booking well over 12.15 pm.

The ticket prices range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with Rs 35000 for lounge area, according to the platform's website.