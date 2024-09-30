Female actor files sexual harassment plaint against Balachandra Menon

KOCHI: Days after the explosive allegations made in social media interviews, the female actor on Monday filed a sexual harassment complaint against Malayalam actor and director Balachandra Menon.



The actress, hailing from Aluva, had previously filed complaints against seven others, including actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Edavela Babu. She approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday with a complaint against Menon where claimed that the harassment occurred in 2007, during the shooting of the Malayalam movie 'De Ingottu Nokkiye,' which was directed by Menon and starred Jayasurya.



"We received the victim's complaint on Monday. In it, the complainant alleges that the incident took place in Thiruvananthapuram. Therefore, we will be forwarding the complaint to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner," said SIT member Ajeetha Beegum.



Earlier, the Kochi cyber police registered a case against the YouTube channels that aired the sexual harassment allegations made by the female actor against Menon based on his complaint. "We received the complaint forwarded by the City Police Commissioner's office. It stated that the video contained sexually suggestive content and called for action," said Kochi Cyber Police Station SHO Murali. The case was filed imposing charges of transmitting obscene material in electronic form and publishing content containing sexually explicit acts, under the Information Technology Act, he said. The preliminary investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken following its conclusion, he added.