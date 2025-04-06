A Master Craftswoman

Tilotama Shome breathes acting. The 45-year-old actress is yet again being praised for her performance in her latest film Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi), which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. Set against the backdrop of a dusty Kolkata suburb, the film is a powerful narrative of love, resilience, and the quiet strength of a working woman. The film’s co-director, Saumyananda Sahi, complimented her performance in a recent interview, saying that the actress, ‘with her puny frame, is so much larger than she is in real life.’ Ask Shome what she thinks of these words of praise showered upon her, and she says, “That is the power of the transformation of cinema, that can endow a short person with great emotional verticality.”

Watching Shome transform herself into Maya, a woman juggling several jobs in order to support her family, is pure joy for a true cinema lover. The actress brings quiet strength to her role, endowing her character with grace and vulnerability at the same time. Shome says it was all in the script and in the many women who shaped us. “I was often not dignified or graceful during my years as a caregiver. I broke down with anger or grief,” she adds. The actress adds that Maya is an amalgamation of the long corridor of women that the directors and she have known.

“A line of women who laboured long and hard every day of their lives. We know them intimately; they are family. We struggled as a family with my uncle’s long-time undiagnosed mental distress, until it was too late and he had to live in an assisted living facility. All these residues from my life and the lives of Somo (Saumyananda Sahi) and Tanushree (Das) flower like thick rivers, which led us to shaping Maya. Playing Maya was the much-needed catharsis after a few years of being a caregiver and my life felt ready for a part like this,” she says.