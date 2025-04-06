My Father is my Sikandar: Salman Khan

Keeping with the tradition of releasing his films on Eid, Salman Khan is back in the theatres after two years with his action-packed film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugados. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Though the superstar has a massive fan following, his films of late have failed to hit the bullseye at the BO.

What made you choose this film?

I liked the story. There’s action and romance woven into the story very well. It’s a film that has a message of kindness.

Your takeaway from this film?

It talks about Sikandar, a Rajkot king who lands up in Dharavi, where he wins the heart of the public. A good man will always be a good man, no matter where he is.

There is a dialogue in the film that says, “I can become an MLA, but I would want to become the CM.” What if you were given a chance to become the CM in real life?

I am not interested. If you don’t know governance or administration, you should not enter that field. You should never get into it. I don’t know much about acting, so how can I know about politics?

Director Murugadoss has worked with Aamir earlier and has done action films. What was new with this film?

Like I said, there is a lot of emotion. If there is no emotion in action, it will not be entertaining. Murgadoss has always dealt with emotion in his films, which were action-orientated. Ghajini was not just an action film; there was a lot of emotion in the film too.