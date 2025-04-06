Podcast review: 'TheIndicPen' with Lipika Bhushan

Literary podcasts typically fall into a niche category, appealing to those who enjoy discussing books as much as reading them. While many follow a predictable pattern of featuring authors promoting their latest books, TheIndicPen, hosted by Lipika Bhushan, carves out a distinctive space within this niche. Rather than just skimming the surface, Bhushan delves deeper, offering listeners an engaging exploration of Indian literature, particularly through the lens of authors writing in the ‘Indic tradition.’

Launched in June 2024, TheIndicPen serves as a platform for authors to discuss their latest works, but Bhushan ensures that each episode moves beyond mere book promotion. She begins with the central theme of the book, anchoring the discussion in the author’s primary research or narrative, before seamlessly branching out into broader historical, mythological, socio-political, or philosophical territories. This fluid expansion allows for rich, multifaceted conversations that give listeners deeper insights into both the content of the book and the context in which it is situated.

Bhushan has hosted a range of eminent guests, including journalist Anuj Dhar, who questions mainstream narratives about Subhash Chandra Bose; historian Vikram Sampath, who explores Mysuru’s history for his recent book on Tipu Sultan; and author Shantanu Gupta, who discusses the Nath tradition and Yogi Adityanath in a viral episode that has garnered over one lakh views.

A defining aspect of TheIndicPen is its focus on philosophical, spiritual, and religious themes rooted in the subcontinent. Some may appreciate the depth of spiritual engagement, while others may find the lack of counterarguments limiting. That said, the podcast is well-structured, with Bhushan’s calm and attentive interviewing style keeping discussions engaging. She allows guests to articulate their thoughts fully. However, some episodes run long, and tighter editing could improve engagement for those who prefer concise discussions.

One area where TheIndicPen could improve is in featuring a broader range of opinions. While it provides an alternative to mainstream discourse, it should include guests who challenge the podcast’s dominant narratives. For a show that seeks to offer counter-narratives, embracing differing perspectives would add depth to its discussions. Ensuring a diversity of voices (among guests) is crucial; without it, the podcast risks becoming an echo chamber—ironically, the very issue Bhushan’s podcast seeks to address.

As a niche platform, TheIndicPen with Lipika Bhushan is a must-listen for anyone interested in Indian history, socio-politics, mythology, and spirituality.