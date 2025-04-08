Not trying to uplift or downgrade anybody: Sunny Deol on title of his film 'Jaat'

NEW DELHI: Actor Sunny Deol says his upcoming film "Jaat" needs to be simply enjoyed instead of being labelled as a religious film.

The actor attended the film's promotional event in Delhi on Monday evening alongside his co-stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

He assured that the makers have no intention to "uplift or downgrade anybody" through the movie.

"People get sensitive when you talk about (labelling films). We should not be talking about all these things. At the end of the day, we love everyone and we are loved by everyone, we represent the whole country. So it is not like we are trying to uplift or downgrade anybody. There is nothing like that," Deol told reporters at the press conference here.