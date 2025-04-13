Return of the legend

As Suman says, “She brings to the character three different perspectives – her present self that lives in the past, when she is lucid and knows her bearings, and her persona in the flashbacks which provides another dimension to the character.”

The actor herself talks about her performance in Puratawn. “It’s a character that one could bite one’s teeth into. Not many female actors get roles that make going the extra mile worth the effort. Particularly in an industry that favours their heroines young. This one had me reaching for reserves I was not sure I was capable of mining.”

Sharmila could have well been speaking of Mausam. When she starred in the film, the actor had already been 15 years in the industry. At 30, she was no longer the age film-makers and audiences preferred their leading ladies. In Hindi cinema she had made a name for herself in blockbuster escapist fare like Kashmir Ki Kali and An Evening in Paris.

As Suman Ghosh says, “Mausam is her best performance. What I find striking is how different it is from the image she had in mainstream Hindi cinema. No one could imagine her in the raw, earthy avatar of Mausam.”

Interestingly, her initial forays in cinema, in Bengali films, cast her in roles that were rooted. Not just the Ray films, but even in films like Barnali, Tapan Sinha’s Nirjan Saikate, Kinu Gwalar Goli and most strikingly, Chhaya Surjo, which she calls ‘the most deglamourised role of my career… a poignant tale of a young girl, Ghentu, shunned by everyone because of her dark skin and unconventional ways’. In 1964, she starred in Kashmir Ki Kali with which her career took a different trajectory.