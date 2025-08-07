Divya Dutta Interview: The star system has entered OTT space too

Before Divya rose to prominence with films like Veer Zaara and Delhi 6, among others, there were a couple of years where the actor struggled to carve a niche for herself. When asked if she ever looks back at her earlier works from the 90s, Divya remembers watching a meme from one of her early films, Raja ki Aayegi Baraat, which she recreated for Bandish Bandits promotions. “It’s nice to peek in the past once in a while, to see how you were different, as a process of self-observation. You think, ‘Oh, this is how I acted? That was nice, do I still do it this way?’ Sometimes you also laugh at some of the things, but you keep learning and take it all in your stride.”