Anand Audio picks up Landlord audio rights for record price

Actor Vijay Kumar’s next film, Landlord, has landed a major music deal ahead of its release. Anand Audio has acquired the soundtrack rights for what sources describe as a record price for a Vijay Kumar title.
The film, produced under the Sarathi Films banner by Hemant Gowda KS and KV Satyaprakash, is directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi. Most of the shoot is complete, with post-production now in full swing. The news was announced by the makers through a motion poster release timed with the Varamahalakshmi festival.
Anand Audio and Vijay Kumar have a history of successful collaborations, with several of the actor’s past films delivering strong sales for the label. The company also shares an impressive track record with composer Ajaneesh Loknath and director Jadeshaa K Hampi, whose previous projects together featured popular soundtrack albums.
And the buzz is that the music will be one of Landlord’s selling points, with the background score expected to play a key role in the film’s appeal.
The cast includes Vijay’s elder daughter, Rithanya Vijay, making her acting debut. Rachita Ram stars opposite Vijay as the female lead. The production haven't disclosed the details of other major cast members, hinting at surprise reveals closer to the release.
While no official date has been set, the team is aiming for a festival-season rollout, likely around Dasara or Deepavali, which is considered a prime window for major releases.