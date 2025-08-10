Interview |‘We Fell Madly in Love on the Set’: Pamela Anderson

There’s a quiet revolution in Pamela Anderson’s second innings. Her recent shift in focus towards a more natural, makeup-free public image and her relationship with The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson are drawing a lot of attention. Speculation about the couple’s relationship swirled as the pair began promoting their new film, now in theatres, with onlookers noting their chemistry on and off screen.
What can you tell us about your new movie?
I can’t tell you much but it’s very, very funny and also different. I’m excited for everyone to see it.
Liam Neeson takes over from the late Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin. How was working with him?
I loved it. Liam plays Frank Drebin’s son, Frank Jr., and he’s just so funny. I think everyone knows him as this incredible, legendary dramatic actor, but this shows his comedy skills. I was actually kind of nervous to meet him at first because I am such a fan. I was shaking, I was so nervous. But we hit it off. Liam is the most wonderful, generous person. He is so funny and goofy in this movie. We had so much fun together. We never stopped laughing. We fell madly in love on the set. We had a blast.
You play Beth Davenport in the movie. What can you tell us about her?
She’s your classic femme fatale type. She goes to Frank in the hope of finding her brother’s killer. Beth is glamorous but intelligent. I had a lot of fun playing her. To get to do slapstick comedy and do things like run into walls was a dream come true. I also got to fall in love with Liam, which was a lot of fun. But I think everyone watching this movie will fall in love with Liam. He’s fantastic.
Is it true that you bonded with Liam over your shared love of food?
That is true. A way to a man’s heart is through food, and yeah, he fell in love with my sourdough bread (laughs). I would make him bread, cookies, muffins. All kinds of stuff. We just had a great connection.
We also get to hear you sing in the movie?
Beth is a jazz club singer. So, I got to do a whole performance, which I loved. I still sing that song now. I can’t get it out of my head. But I loved that scene.
You have credited your sons for the huge role they have played in your comeback as an actor. What do they think of you being in The Naked Gun?
They love it. They saw the film before I did and said it was hilarious. They would tell me if it wasn’t any good, but they do love it. It means a lot to me because my boys always tell it like it is. They don’t pull any punches. And I think it shows how this movie is going to appeal to a generation that doesn’t know the original Naked Gun at all.
People react to you positively wherever you go. How does that feel?
I’m not going to lie, it feels good. It feels like a second chance that paid off. Doors are suddenly opening for me in a way that they never did before. I just feel so blessed and so grateful. Not everyone gets a second chance like this.
Do you feel like you are finally getting the recognition you deserve?
I always knew I could do more than people gave me credit years ago. Now I can feel good about Baywatch, Barbwire and all that stuff knowing that I get to apply myself to things that mean so much to me in a way I always knew I could.
What is next for you?
I don’t know. That’s all part of the mystery, and I’m loving it. I’d like to do more theatre. I can’t wait to find out what I am doing next. I just want to keep on challenging myself.