Interview |‘We Fell Madly in Love on the Set’: Pamela Anderson

There’s a quiet revolution in Pamela Anderson’s second innings. Her recent shift in focus towards a more natural, makeup-free public image and her relationship with The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson are drawing a lot of attention. Speculation about the couple’s relationship swirled as the pair began promoting their new film, now in theatres, with onlookers noting their chemistry on and off screen.

What can you tell us about your new movie?

I can’t tell you much but it’s very, very funny and also different. I’m excited for everyone to see it.

Liam Neeson takes over from the late Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin. How was working with him?

I loved it. Liam plays Frank Drebin’s son, Frank Jr., and he’s just so funny. I think everyone knows him as this incredible, legendary dramatic actor, but this shows his comedy skills. I was actually kind of nervous to meet him at first because I am such a fan. I was shaking, I was so nervous. But we hit it off. Liam is the most wonderful, generous person. He is so funny and goofy in this movie. We had so much fun together. We never stopped laughing. We fell madly in love on the set. We had a blast.