Podcast review: The Happy Pawdcast

If pets could listen to podcasts, they’d probably choose this one. The Happy Pawdcast is hosted by actor and animal lover Sonali Bendre alongside her furry co-host—a charming Golden Retriever named ‘Icy Behl’. Launched in March 2025, the show isn’t just one of India’s first pet parenting podcasts—it’s a journey into the joys and everyday chaos of sharing your world with your pets.

As a pet parent herself, Sonali often shares relatable moments—like the chaos of bringing a pet home, their hilarious zoomies (sudden burst of energy among dogs and cats) that take over the living room, or the nervous first bath day—connecting the new and veteran pet parents alike. The podcast balances her pet parenting anecdotes with expert guests thoughtfully. Pet parents and expert guests like Naz Foundation founder Anjali Gopalan, renowned grooming coach Andrea Cyril Khurana, and dog trainer and behaviourist Meera Thosar discuss a range of issues such as pet loss and its emotional impact, animal cruelty, pet rescue, and grooming.

The in-depth discussions, dotted with insightful anecdotes, make the podcast an interesting listen not just for passionate pet parents but also for people thinking of bringing new furry friends home. The podcast also unpacks the science behind wacky pet behaviour—why dogs sprint, cats refuse toys, or why pets sulk after trips to the vet.