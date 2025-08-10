Podcast review: The Happy Pawdcast

If pets could listen to podcasts, they’d probably choose this one. The Happy Pawdcast is hosted by actor and animal lover Sonali Bendre alongside her furry co-host—a charming Golden Retriever named ‘Icy Behl’. Launched in March 2025, the show isn’t just one of India’s first pet parenting podcasts—it’s a journey into the joys and everyday chaos of sharing your world with your pets.
As a pet parent herself, Sonali often shares relatable moments—like the chaos of bringing a pet home, their hilarious zoomies (sudden burst of energy among dogs and cats) that take over the living room, or the nervous first bath day—connecting the new and veteran pet parents alike. The podcast balances her pet parenting anecdotes with expert guests thoughtfully. Pet parents and expert guests like Naz Foundation founder Anjali Gopalan, renowned grooming coach Andrea Cyril Khurana, and dog trainer and behaviourist Meera Thosar discuss a range of issues such as pet loss and its emotional impact, animal cruelty, pet rescue, and grooming.
The in-depth discussions, dotted with insightful anecdotes, make the podcast an interesting listen not just for passionate pet parents but also for people thinking of bringing new furry friends home. The podcast also unpacks the science behind wacky pet behaviour—why dogs sprint, cats refuse toys, or why pets sulk after trips to the vet.
Though most of the episodes of The Happy Pawdcast stand true to its name, some episodes like the one with Anjali Gopalan and Dr Yash Savla stand apart with discussion on street dog welfare, adoption, pet laws, and shelter realities in India. The episode on animal myth-busting with Minal Kavishwar and Nishant Sharma not only serves as a great guide to common myths about pets and animals, but also, through their insights on issues like excessive barking and pet socialisation, encourages listeners to think from the pet’s perspective.
What makes the podcast memorable are the host’s stories—like the community cat who became her neighbourhood’s guardian, or the anxious pup who eventually learned to fetch balls in the park. Or, when she shares about her own pet parenting missteps—like overfeeding or ignoring early signs of anxiety. Such personal anecdotes humanise the role of a pet parent.
At roughly 10 episodes so far, the podcast offers a consistent happy dose of fun pet trivia and insights into pet care with emotionally resonant storytelling. In a podcast space crowded with general wellness advice, The Happy Pawdcast stands out by focusing squarely on the joy of furry friends and their care—offering laughter, comfort, insight, and inspiration in every episode—a genuine tribute to the furry bonds that enrich our lives.