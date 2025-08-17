Rewriting the laws of romance

A searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in, Dhadak 2 initiates conversations not usually explored by mainstream Bollywood movies. The directorial debut by Shazia Iqbal is a remake of the Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal and is getting a lot of critical praise. Actor Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi play the characters of two young law students who have to fight for their relationship.

The original films which inspired Dhadak and Dhadak 2 were huge box office hits. Were you under any pressure when you took up the film?

Tripti: It depends on how much pressure you take. Honestly, I don’t take any pressure at all since it takes away the joy of acting. If you go on the sets with pressure, you won’t be able to do justice to the character. From the first day itself, you have to have trust the director. What matters is that you go back home feeling happy and content.

Siddhant: I call it a spiritual sequel. Somewhere, the essence is the same, but the world is different. That first one is a colourful film, but this is more gritty and intense; the tone is completely different. However, when we started doing this film, we always felt that we should raise the benchmark for this film. Sometimes sequels are made with an effect, but we wanted it to be better than the first one, with double impact. I think this film has it. I am confident that when you see the film, you will react.