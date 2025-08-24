Age is just her plot twist

Even at 66, there’s no slowing Neena Gupta down. Four decades on in the film industry, the actor is grateful that her career remains vibrant with recent projects like Metro In Dino and Panchayat Season 4 keeping her firmly in the spotlight. Now a grandmother, Neena is embracing this new chapter of life with the same joy and versatility she brings to her acting.

Playing the matriarch in Panchayat Season 4 is a gift that she doesn’t take for granted. In the show, Neena steps into the role of a politician, contesting elections in a village that has become familiar to audiences from across the country. “I am grateful to the show. The whole country knows me because of Panchayat. People from small villages, big towns, and even elite groups know me because they watch the show. This, for me, is an achievement. Shooting for the show has been a pleasant experience as we are one big family,” she says.

While she plays the role of a politician in the show, politics in real life does not interest her. “I got a lot of offers to join politics, but I said sorry—I only do things that I know about. I can’t think of doing something that I don’t have knowledge of. It’s a dirty game, and I don’t think I can handle it.”

The thought of joining politics did cross her mind in college. Studying at Jankidevi Mahavidyalaya—often dismissed then as a ‘behenji’ college compared to Miranda House—Gupta was urged by friends to contest student elections. “I was good at debates, and our college was affiliated with Delhi University. But campus politics was serious. I was threatened to back out or face consequences. I didn’t relent at first, but eventually gave up when I realised how far it could go,” she recalls.

Off screen, Gupta is relishing her new role as a grandmother to her daughter Masaba Gupta’s child, though on her terms. “I am enjoying being a grandmom. But I have strict instructions—don’t call me Nani, call me Neena. I don’t feel like a grandmother, I feel she is my child,” she says.