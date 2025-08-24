Age is just her plot twist

Even at 66, there’s no slowing Neena Gupta down. Four decades on in the film industry, the actor is grateful that her career remains vibrant with recent projects like Metro In Dino and Panchayat Season 4 keeping her firmly in the spotlight. Now a grandmother, Neena is embracing this new chapter of life with the same joy and versatility she brings to her acting.
Playing the matriarch in Panchayat Season 4 is a gift that she doesn’t take for granted. In the show, Neena steps into the role of a politician, contesting elections in a village that has become familiar to audiences from across the country. “I am grateful to the show. The whole country knows me because of Panchayat. People from small villages, big towns, and even elite groups know me because they watch the show. This, for me, is an achievement. Shooting for the show has been a pleasant experience as we are one big family,” she says.
While she plays the role of a politician in the show, politics in real life does not interest her. “I got a lot of offers to join politics, but I said sorry—I only do things that I know about. I can’t think of doing something that I don’t have knowledge of. It’s a dirty game, and I don’t think I can handle it.”
The thought of joining politics did cross her mind in college. Studying at Jankidevi Mahavidyalaya—often dismissed then as a ‘behenji’ college compared to Miranda House—Gupta was urged by friends to contest student elections. “I was good at debates, and our college was affiliated with Delhi University. But campus politics was serious. I was threatened to back out or face consequences. I didn’t relent at first, but eventually gave up when I realised how far it could go,” she recalls.
Off screen, Gupta is relishing her new role as a grandmother to her daughter Masaba Gupta’s child, though on her terms. “I am enjoying being a grandmom. But I have strict instructions—don’t call me Nani, call me Neena. I don’t feel like a grandmother, I feel she is my child,” she says.
Despite her modern personal style, Gupta often lands roles rooted in rural settings. “I wear modern clothes, but I am also an MPhil in Sanskrit. Don’t judge people by their clothes or lifestyle. You may not know what qualities that person has. I was brought up in Raighar Pura, and there were not many modern people there. The characters I have only done have all been earthy,” she says.
On social media, though, Neena’s often-controversial look wins. She doesn’t seem to be bothered by trolls. “When I wear saris or say something serious, nobody likes it. There is no traction on my page. But when I wear short dresses, I get likes in millions,” she laughs.
As for her career, Neena insists that there is still more to show. “My talent has not been explored completely. There’s more to come,” she says, adding that one thing is off the table—negative roles. “I did one film, and my life was a disaster after that. In Bollywood, women get compartmentalised. Comedy is tough, but a comedian never becomes a hero. Sunil Grover is talented and good-looking, as was Mehmood, but they were never heroes. I feel women should never do negative or comedic roles,” she says firmly.
Whether she’s playing a politician in a dusty village, shutting down political ambitions with grace, or redefining what it means to be a glam granny, one thing’s clear: Granny’s got guts, grit, and a whole lot more left to give.