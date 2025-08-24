‘I Never Liked People Giving Me Advice’: Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan returns to the big screen with Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic she starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis over 20 years ago. Now 39 and a mother herself, Lohan brings a new layer to the iconic body-swap comedy. In this conversation, she reflects on her enduring bond with Curtis and how motherhood has given a fresh twist to the story that defined a generation.
What does it feel like to be back with a Freaky Friday sequel more than 20 years on?
Freaky! It’s been so long, but it feels great to be here now with Freakier Friday and to give fans of the original something I know they wanted. But it also feels good to be bringing this movie to a new generation and a new audience. It took us a while to come up with the right idea and the right script, but we made it happen, and I’m excited for everyone to see it.
How was it stepping back into character after all these years?
Well, it’s been a long time, so Anna has changed a lot. She’s not a teenager anymore, of course. She’s a mother now, so that was different. This is the first time I got to play a mom. I was a mom for a moment or two at the end of Labor Pains, but this is different and so special to me.
This movie sees you play Anna as a mother and Anna after she has switched bodies with her teenage daughter. Does that ever get confusing for you?
There are times when you get a little confused, and you have to refer to the script, just to check
Were you able to draw on your own experience as a mother as part of your performance?
No. My son is so young, so we’re a long way off the teenage years yet. I am a big sister to three siblings, so I was able to draw on that a little bit. But mainly, I took a lot of inspiration from Jamie Lee Curtis and how she played Tess as a mother.
How was it getting to work with Jamie Lee Curtis again?
It was so fun. We wanted to do this for so many years, so to finally be back on set together as mother and daughter was so exciting. Any time I get to spend with Jamie is special. We have a lot of trust in each other. She is so kind and wise. It’s really hard to find people like that in life.
What was it getting to reunite Anna’s band, Pink Slip, for the movie?
Amazing. It was one of the best moments of making this movie. To be there with us all back together was just the best. It was like we had never been apart.
Julia Butters, who plays your daughter, is the same age you were when you starred in the first Freaky Friday. Did you give her any special advice?
Julia is amazing. She doesn’t need my advice on anything. And anyway, I’m not someone who feels confident about giving advice like that. I never liked people giving me advice back then. So I just wanted Julia to feel free and have fun. We supported each other like that.
Is being a mother all you hoped it would be?
It’s everything I hope it would be and more. My little boy is such a blessing. I am so grateful every day. Being with him is like falling in love all over again, every single day.
Besides starring in Freakier Friday, you also worked as an executive producer. How did you enjoy that role?
I loved it. It meant a whole other level of this being a collaborative project. We all got to have an input on what would work and what wouldn’t. I loved being a part of that. Producing, directing, and that whole side of the industry interests me.