‘I Never Liked People Giving Me Advice’: Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan returns to the big screen with Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic she starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis over 20 years ago. Now 39 and a mother herself, Lohan brings a new layer to the iconic body-swap comedy. In this conversation, she reflects on her enduring bond with Curtis and how motherhood has given a fresh twist to the story that defined a generation.

What does it feel like to be back with a Freaky Friday sequel more than 20 years on?

Freaky! It’s been so long, but it feels great to be here now with Freakier Friday and to give fans of the original something I know they wanted. But it also feels good to be bringing this movie to a new generation and a new audience. It took us a while to come up with the right idea and the right script, but we made it happen, and I’m excited for everyone to see it.

How was it stepping back into character after all these years?

Well, it’s been a long time, so Anna has changed a lot. She’s not a teenager anymore, of course. She’s a mother now, so that was different. This is the first time I got to play a mom. I was a mom for a moment or two at the end of Labor Pains, but this is different and so special to me.