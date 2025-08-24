Podcast review |Bunkk with Uorfi

When someone as unabashed and upfront as Uorfi Javed sits down for a podcast, the conversation won’t be superficial and boring, for sure. Bunkk with Uorfi is candid, unfiltered, and surprisingly affecting. The podcast series takes on the often unspoken stories of personal struggles, sexual experiences, dilemmas of creative professionals, and setbacks. Uorfi’s easy, disarming tone makes the episodes bingeable, but there’s always purpose under the banter. Whether it’s YouTuber Rohan Joshi, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, content creator Dolly Singh, or sex educator Leeza Mangaldas, Uorfi asks direct questions that push her guests to open up. What ties these episodes together is Uorfi’s mix of curiosity and candour. She slips in questions about childhood, school days, and the growing-up years, justifying the show’s title, Bunkk. The conversations feel light enough to unwind with, yet they carry an undercurrent of vulnerability and honesty that lingers.

If you are yet to tune in to this podcast, start with the episode with singer Kanika Kapoor. She calls out the music industry for underpaying singers and describes the underlying sexism that sidelines women. Kapoor revisits a teenage humiliation at Lucknow’s Loreto Convent, where she was suspended for bunking classes, which crushed her confidence before another school nurtured her artistic side. Kapoor also addresses the “superspreader” label she faced during the pandemic, which she recalls with both hurt and clarity.

In another episode, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar sits down to discuss her roots, food, and love for adventure. She talks about growing up in a home filled with art rather than Bollywood glamour; and yet in another one, Anshula Kapoor reflects on being a homebody who always preferred dinners with her mother to parties. These small, intimate details are what make Bunkk less of a celebrity chat show and more of a memory-laden café conversation.