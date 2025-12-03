Ranvir Shorey, Paresh Rawal react to row over 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Hind' chants at Parliament

Earlier, we reported on the Parliament’s decision to ban chants of ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ in order to uphold decorum in the House. The move has drawn strong criticism from opposition parties and political commentators.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, known for expressing his views on Indian politics, also reacted with shock after learning about the decision. Shorey shared a news clip on X that discussed the alleged ban on patriotic slogans and asked his followers whether they were aware of it.

Actor Paresh Rawal, known for his views supporting the BJP and right-wing ideologies, reposted Ranvir’s post and remarked that he knew about the issue and “many such things!” While Paresh did not clarify his stance on the present controversy, he is known for supporting civil rights and autonomy during a similar row over the ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants in Parliament.

Referring to the earlier controversy, Paresh, who served as a BJP lawmaker, had reportedly stated that the party never forced anybody to chant the slogan and that it was “inappropriate” to compel people to do so.

He added that saying the slogan is about expressing the feeling of patriotism and asked people to follow Javed Akhtar’s stance on the matter. At the time, Javed had stated that he was within his rights to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in Parliament.