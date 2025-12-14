Between mimicry and mystery

When he was a kid, Sukant Goel couldn’t help but mimic the artistes he saw on the screen. He would effortlessly pick up voices and gestures of the actors, especially from Kishore Kumar classics like Half Ticket and Padosan. Then came the American hits: Back to the Future, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, in addition to Doordarshan’s Ramayana and Mahabharat. “I think I just enjoyed the love and attention that came my way,” says the actor who was “enveloped by theatre” over the years and has now become addicted to the craft of cinema.

This passion for performance finds an expression in his latest film, Kaisi Ye Paheli, a murder mystery appreciated in international film festivals and released in theatres recently. Known for his powerful portrayals in films and shows like Kaala Paani and Monica, O My Darling, Goel is excited about his first lead role in a feature film. Based in Kalimpong, the film tells the story of a policeman, Uttam, whose lonely mother uses her love for detective fiction to help him solve a murder, revealing deeper truths about motherhood and family secrets.

It was the film’s “bizarreness” that drew Goel to the script. “Also, the element of surprise and the conviction it carried in its writing. When I first read it, I was left with more questions than answers,” he reflects.