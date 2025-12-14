Mila Kunis: "I am not dumb"

Can you tell us something about your character?

I play Geraldine Scott, who is the police chief of a small rural town in upstate New York called Chimney Rock. She finds herself kind of out of her depth when a murder takes place within the local church community, and so, understaffed and kind of overwhelmed, she calls in the great Benoit Blanc to help solve the crime and find the killer.

What was it like working alongside Daniel Craig?

It was a dream come true. I am a huge Daniel Craig fan, and I love Benoit Blanc as a character, so I was in my element being there with him. Daniel is just the most wonderful person and scene partner. It was only two weeks, but we had so much fun together.

The cast also includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington and Jeremy Renner, among others. How was it being part of such a star-studded group?

It was the greatest. I have worked with Glenn Close before, so I loved getting to work with her again. Everyone was amazing. It was like being at summer camp. I had the most fun. Obviously, so much of this movie rests on Daniel’s shoulders, so for the rest of us, it was about supporting him. We got to hang out, we played backgammon... I feel so grateful that I got to be part of it.

What have you learned to appreciate about the murder mystery genre after doing this project?

That I am not dumb (laughs). These things are impossible to solve just because of how complicated they are and how much of a genius Rian is in writing them. It took me being a part of his world to fully appreciate Rian’s thought process in creating the perfect murder mystery. I also realised is just how much fun it is to be in a murder mystery.

How much do your children know about what you do?

They get it. They actually kind of accidentally saw me in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, which was really funny. They were like, “Mom!?” So they get what I do, what I and (husband) Ashton Kutcher do. But there’s not much I have done that they can watch until they get older. I haven’t done too much kid-friendly stuff.

So they haven’t seen Ted yet?

No. I think they’re still a little too young for Ted. I will show it to them. I mean, they haven’t seen Family Guy, and that’s a cartoon! We have a sound booth at the house where I record for Family Guy. They know when I do it, but they can’t even be there when I record it.

Do you still enjoy voicing Meg in Family Guy?

Are you kidding me? I love it. I hope Family Guy stays on the air for the rest of my life. It’s a job I get to do in my sweatpants. It is amazing, and I love it.