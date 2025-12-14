Mila Kunis: "I am not dumb"

Mila Kunis has spent decades jumping between genres, but with Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, she finally gets to indulge her inner murder-mystery superfan. The 42-year-old actress brings her sharp wit and ease to the role of Geraldine Scott, a small-town cop suddenly facing a murder far beyond her comfort zone. In this conversation, she talks about working with Daniel Craig, her past projects, and why her kids still aren’t allowed to watch most of her work.
How did you end up in the Knives Out film?
I told (director) Rian Johnson I wanted to be in the movie. It wasn’t like he offered it to me; I just offered myself, and he was like, “Well, I think you should read the script.” I read it, and I really wanted to be in it. Rian thought it was a good idea because I wanted to work with him for so long. To work with him and the incredible cast was just a dream come true.
Are you a fan of murder mysteries?
I do love a good murder mystery. I love trying to work out who the killer is and why they did it. I’m a huge fan of the Knives Out series. I think what Rian and (producer) Ram Bergman have created is just pure genius. It was so much fun to get to be part of an ensemble cast and, of course, Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.
Can you tell us something about your character?
I play Geraldine Scott, who is the police chief of a small rural town in upstate New York called Chimney Rock. She finds herself kind of out of her depth when a murder takes place within the local church community, and so, understaffed and kind of overwhelmed, she calls in the great Benoit Blanc to help solve the crime and find the killer.
What was it like working alongside Daniel Craig?
It was a dream come true. I am a huge Daniel Craig fan, and I love Benoit Blanc as a character, so I was in my element being there with him. Daniel is just the most wonderful person and scene partner. It was only two weeks, but we had so much fun together.
The cast also includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington and Jeremy Renner, among others. How was it being part of such a star-studded group?
It was the greatest. I have worked with Glenn Close before, so I loved getting to work with her again. Everyone was amazing. It was like being at summer camp. I had the most fun. Obviously, so much of this movie rests on Daniel’s shoulders, so for the rest of us, it was about supporting him. We got to hang out, we played backgammon... I feel so grateful that I got to be part of it.
What have you learned to appreciate about the murder mystery genre after doing this project?
That I am not dumb (laughs). These things are impossible to solve just because of how complicated they are and how much of a genius Rian is in writing them. It took me being a part of his world to fully appreciate Rian’s thought process in creating the perfect murder mystery. I also realised is just how much fun it is to be in a murder mystery.
How much do your children know about what you do?
They get it. They actually kind of accidentally saw me in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, which was really funny. They were like, “Mom!?” So they get what I do, what I and (husband) Ashton Kutcher do. But there’s not much I have done that they can watch until they get older. I haven’t done too much kid-friendly stuff.
So they haven’t seen Ted yet?
No. I think they’re still a little too young for Ted. I will show it to them. I mean, they haven’t seen Family Guy, and that’s a cartoon! We have a sound booth at the house where I record for Family Guy. They know when I do it, but they can’t even be there when I record it.
Do you still enjoy voicing Meg in Family Guy?
Are you kidding me? I love it. I hope Family Guy stays on the air for the rest of my life. It’s a job I get to do in my sweatpants. It is amazing, and I love it.
