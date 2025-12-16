Sydney Sweeney opens up about on-set trust, working closely with Brandon Sklenar in 'The Housemaid'

Sydney Sweeney has spoken candidly about the strong sense of trust she shared with her The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar, describing their collaboration as central to navigating the film’s emotionally demanding scenes.

Based on a bestselling novel, the psychological thriller places Sweeney in the role of Millie, a woman drawn into a disturbing mind game within a seemingly perfect household that conceals dark and dangerous secrets. As the tension escalates, every interaction becomes layered with suspicion, power and unspoken motives.

Discussing her initial reaction to the script, Sweeney revealed that she was immediately drawn to Millie’s complexity. “Ever since I first read The Housemaid, I have been in love with Millie. She’s such a raw, vulnerable character, and she goes through such a wild journey. No matter what hits she takes, Millie is a survivor," she revealed.

The actor’s performance lends intensity and emotional weight to a story that steadily tightens its grip, building an atmosphere of unease as Millie finds herself trapped in an increasingly threatening environment.

Reflecting on filming the more intense moments, Sweeney stressed how essential it was to feel secure with her co-actor. She explained that complete trust in her scene partner made a significant difference, adding that her collaboration with Sklenar was built on open communication. “In these kinds of scenes, it’s so important that you fully trust your scene partner. And with Brandon, I had that trust completely. We talked through everything together, and it was freeing to feel so safe and comfortable throughout the process," she explained.

With its slow-burning suspense, layered performances and haunting tone, The Housemaid is poised to resonate strongly with Indian audiences. The film aims to deliver a gripping cinematic experience that stays with viewers well beyond the closing moments. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 1, 2026.