Why does Netflix want to buy Warner Bros? To copy, not kill, traditional TV

The recent news that Netflix has agreed to buy part of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) for US$83 billion (£61.8 billion), followed by Paramount Global’s hostile counterbid to acquire WBD in its entirety for US$108.4 billion (£81 billion), has triggered shockwaves through Hollywood and the wider entertainment industry.

Initial responses – and passionate outcries – have largely centred on fears over job cuts, subscription fee rises, anti-trust concerns regarding the increased market share either bid would create, and the potential negative impact that Netflix’s acquisition might have on the future of the film industry.

While these issues are no doubt important, one aspect of the Netflix deal has been relatively overlooked: the streamer’s decision to cut out Discovery’s portfolio of cable channels from its agreed acquisition of WBD. But this element of the deal is significant for what it reveals about the current state, and future, of the television industry.

Netflix’s decision to excise Discovery’s cable channels from the agreement indicates its desire to avoid ownership of the legacy TV infrastructure of broadcast, cable and satellite television. It also reflects the broader trend of linear TV businesses becoming less attractive to media corporations as audiences continue to migrate online. At first glance, Netflix’s exclusion of Discovery seems to confirm what we’ve been told for over a decade: streaming is killing traditional TV.

Since launching House of Cards in 2013, Netflix has cultivated an image as television’s great disruptor, a tech company that rendered the old broadcast model obsolete. What’s more, this is a reputation that journalistic and scholarly debate has often burnished.

But as we argue in our new book, Television Goes Back to the Future: Rethinking TV’s Streaming Revolution, this narrative of revolution is overstated and oversold. Beneath the rhetoric, streamers have persistently adopted, adapted, and often directly copied the conventions of legacy television.

The Netflix-WBD deal is no exception to this trend. Netflix’s own announcement celebrates combining its “innovation” with Warner Bros’ “century-long legacy of world-class storytelling”. Yet in potentially acquiring HBO, Netflix is set to buy the very cable TV innovator it originally modelled its prestige drama strategy on. This deal, then, represents less of a break from television history than prevailing narratives suggest.